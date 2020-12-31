$105.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report sales of $105.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $110.06 million. Nevro posted sales of $114.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $357.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $362.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $451.92 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.92.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

