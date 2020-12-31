$1.67 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.12. 16,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

