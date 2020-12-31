$1.65 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.51. The Clorox posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $150.95 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

