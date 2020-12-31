-$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.07) and the highest is ($0.84). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($4.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,557. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

