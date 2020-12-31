$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.44. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $253.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

