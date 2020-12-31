$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $16.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.02 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $80.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.5% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,840. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

