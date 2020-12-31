$1.25 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

