$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $674.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,277.83.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,712.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,532.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,217.16. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,705.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,735.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

