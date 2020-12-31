$1.17 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 320,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,714. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

