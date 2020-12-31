0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $654,875.93

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $654,875.93 and $35,534.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.02016077 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

