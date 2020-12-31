0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $18.33 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $158,857.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

