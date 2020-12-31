$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 101,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,500. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

