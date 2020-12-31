-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.81). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

RGNX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

