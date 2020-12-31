$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,165. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.06 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

