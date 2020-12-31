$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,771,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

