$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
