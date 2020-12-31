$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,171. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

