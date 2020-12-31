$0.48 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Semtech reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 179,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,814. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $73.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00. Insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,718 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

