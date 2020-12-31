$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,594. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

