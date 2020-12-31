-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $303,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 106,570 shares of company stock worth $1,420,596. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 73,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,716. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

