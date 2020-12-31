-$0.37 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

