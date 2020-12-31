-$0.35 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CTMX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

