-$0.35 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CTMX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.