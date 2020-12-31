$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.73. Overstock.com reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Overstock.com by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Overstock.com by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Overstock.com by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,457. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

