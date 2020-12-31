$0.23 EPS Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGP. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 83,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

