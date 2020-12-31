$0.18 EPS Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Truist lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $136.33 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

