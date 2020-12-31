$0.18 EPS Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $136.33 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.