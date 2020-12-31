-$0.16 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). FOX reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

