$0.13 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $783.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.46.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

