$0.12 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 209,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

