Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

ZIXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 411,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.