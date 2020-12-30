ZEON Network (ZEON) Tops One Day Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00587696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00316351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052801 BTC.

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

