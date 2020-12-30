ZEON Market Capitalization Tops $5.26 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 86.4% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $126,678.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

