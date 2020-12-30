ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $112,566.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.