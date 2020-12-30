Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $422.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.78.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $378.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $388.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

