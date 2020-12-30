ZBG Token (ZT) Price Tops $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00286550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

