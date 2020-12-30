ZB Token Trading 1% Lower This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $118.19 million and $9.34 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars.

