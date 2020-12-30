Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Hold

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

SLAB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,767. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.