Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $722.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.