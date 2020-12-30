Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 478.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $8,650,000.

VC traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $124.03. 150,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $136.10.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

