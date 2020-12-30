Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of TFII traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

