Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 160,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

