Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 23,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

