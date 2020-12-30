Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.89 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

