Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,943. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

