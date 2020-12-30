Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.05. PVH reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 428,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.