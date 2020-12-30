Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

