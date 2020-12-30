Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.72). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NINE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,461. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

