Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $3.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $11.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.85 to $24.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,321.61.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,392.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,324.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,230.67.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

