Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 2,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

