Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $67.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.65 million and the lowest is $67.10 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $70.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $281.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $281.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.41 million, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $293.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

