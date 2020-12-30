Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $4.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $4.84. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $16.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $18.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

URI stock opened at $226.43 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $249.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

