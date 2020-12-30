Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

NYSE COO opened at $357.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.13.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.